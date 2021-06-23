Cancel
Ashland, OH

Ashland boys bowling finishes eighth at nationals

times-gazette.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ashland High boys bowling team recently competed in the 2021 US High School Bowling National Championships at Poelking Lanes South in Dayton. The Arrows qualified seventh out of 34 teams with 3,470 total pins. Leading Ashland were Parker Grissinger (236-235-193-664); Aiden Brown (198-234-208-640); Avery Brown (234-227-170-631); Brysen Long (136-172-219-527); and Zion Caudill (186). The Arrows had sub games of 147 and 140, and Coen Zehner also saw action.

www.times-gazette.com
