'This is crazy': Lynchburg couple's camper, everything they owned stolen overnight

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Lynchburg couple lost everything they owned after they packed up and hit the road to move closer to family.

Bev and Tim Nyden just sold their house last Monday.

After 25 years in Lynchburg, they decided to move to Oregon, to be closer to their family.

But, during their road trip, things took an unexpected turn.

"It was gone, it was just gone. It was like disbelief, what? This is crazy!" said Bev Nyden.

They walked out of their motel room, and their camper and truck, which held every speck of their belongings, had been stolen.

"We sold everything, all our furniture, everything we owned was in the trailer and truck, we don't have a spoon," said Tim.

Wednesday morning, the Nydens filed a police report in Blue Springs, Missouri.

With what they planned to use as a temporary home, car and possessions gone, they tried to get a rental car to hit the road.

But, due to a shortage, they had to wait until Monday before they could get one.

"We've been in that motel six days and six nights, it seems like we've been there six months," said Tim.

They both say they're still in shock because a lifetime of memories are just gone.

"We've been married 42 years, everything we've accumulated, all the little things, you know. That can't be replaced," said Tim.

Still, the Nydens say they are getting through this, thanks to so much love and support from everyone.

"Thank you for all the support, really, we love you guys back there," said Bev.

If you would like to donate to the Nyden's GoFundMe, click here.