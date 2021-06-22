Cancel
Nevada County, CA

‘Serving all aspects’: The Center for the Arts fully open

By Hollie Grimaldi FloresSpecial to Prospector
Union
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Center for the Arts recently announced it would be open at full capacity as of June 15, 2021. First closed for a year and a half to facilitate a major remodel that resulted in a state-of-the-art facility boasting an exceptional sound system, air filtration system, expanded seating, a full bar, artist space, and code updates, the nonprofit was able to feature just one artist before a mandatory shutdown forced the management of the entertainment venue to pivot and apply for grants and other forms of relief while presenting virtual events. Now another fifteen months have passed and the organization is focused on bringing a variety of world class entertainment and artists to the community along with offering a facility available for rental to community groups.

www.theunion.com
