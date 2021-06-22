Cancel
The Sleeper and the Bust Episode: 944 – Wandering No Longer: Here Comes Franco!

By Paul Sporer
fangraphs.com
 17 days ago

The latest episode of “The Sleeper and the Bust” is live. Support the show by subscribing to our Patreon!!. Game of the Week Watch Party (2:31) Wander Franco debut (6:20) Aaron Civale finger issue (15:36) Cal Quantrill in. Jesús Luzardo optioned (23:01) Byron Buxton fractured hand/Adalberto Mondesi injures the other...

fantasy.fangraphs.com
