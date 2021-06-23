Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 14 days ago

WWE NXT Results – June 22, 2021. – Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week’s episode and how Samoa Joe returned to be the enforcer to NXT General Manager William Regal. We also get a brief preview for tonight’s show. We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

www.pwmania.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Grimes
Person
Kyle O'reilly
Person
William Regal
Person
Io Shirai
Person
Pete Dunne
Person
Samoa Joe
Person
Karrion Kross
Person
John Cena
Person
Oney Lorcan
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Johnny Gargano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxt Takeover#Combat#The Usa Network#Wwe Hall#Great American Bash#Ushigoroshi#The Robert Stone Brand#Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEPosted by
Fightful

NXT Championship Bout Made Official For 7/13 NXT

The NXT Championship will be on the line next Tuesday. NXT General Manager William Regal announced Karrion Kross will defend the NXT Championship against Johnny Gargano on the July 13 episode of NXT. Samoa Joe will be the special guest referee for the match. The rivalry between Gargano and Kross...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. – Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week’s episode and how Samoa Joe returned to be the enforcer to NXT General Manager William Regal. We also get a brief preview for tonight’s show. We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Bring Back’ Fired Star As General Manager

Samoa Joe was among the several WWE Superstars who were recently let go by the company. Among the Superstars released included Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Mojo Rawley and others. Many fans were simply shocked at WWE releasing Samoa Joe, who had become a staple as part of the WWE commentary team for over a year now.
WWEPWMania

WWE NXT Star Talks About A Potential Match Against Samoa Joe

WWE NXT star Tommaso Ciampa did an interview with Vicente Beltrán of ViBE & Wrestling and here are the highlights via Beltrán:. On kissing (kiss of death) Nash Carter on NXT last Tuesday: There are things that I do that are well thought in advantage, most of the stuff that I do but then those moments that I have when I get lost in the moment I Think. There was no plan of kissing him but it felt right in the moment, it was my job to defuse the situation as it was escalating a little quicker that it needed to be. I know would be happy to fight them right there but the titles were not on the line. The titles will be on the line next Tuesday on Great American Bash and that’s really what we want, we want the titles. It wouldn’t done no service to injured or hurt them last Tuesday because I want them to be healthy at the Great American Bash. And the kiss… I don’t know; I think so guys can get away with it and I just happened to be one of them.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE NXT live results: Kyle O'Reilly vs. Kushida

The build to the Great American Bash continues on tonight's episode of NXT. A non-title match between Kyle O'Reilly and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida will take place on NXT tonight. O'Reilly chose to face Kushida after NXT general manager William Regal told O'Reilly and Adam Cole last week that they could pick their own opponents for tonight's show.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Samoa Joe Speaks About Brock Lesnar Feud

Samoa Joe is a very well-known WWE and indie wrestler. He spoke about his awesome feud with Brock Lesnar during his last main roster run on Out Of Character with Ryan Satin. According to Joe, his feud with Brock actually helped him become a better wrestler. He stated that all...
WWE411mania.com

Kevin’s WWE NXT Review 6.22.21

June 22nd, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. After a few weeks off due to it being a pretty busy few weeks for me, I’m back with an NXT review!. Adam Cole came out to start the show and he’s supposed to pick his opponents the same way that Kyle O’Reilly picked his last week (KUSHIDA in tonight’s main event). He said he wouldn’t do that because nobody tells him what to do. Young Carmelo Hayes interrupted to change his mind. Cole asked how he would and Hayes said, “RUTHLESS AGGRESSION” before slapping him. Hayes confirmed as a John Cena fan. Legend.
WWEPosted by
Forbes

WWE NXT Results: Winners, News And Notes As The Diamond Mine Debuts

WWE NXT advertised the debut of The Diamond Mine, which was revealed as Roderick Strong, Tyler Rust and a third star who was not addressed on commentary. The trio was led by Malcolm Bivens. Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly against handpicked opponents, with Cole taking on Carmelo Hayes while O’Reilly...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

WWE: Pete Dunne has the tools to carry NXT and the future of WWE

The last few months of WWE NXT booking have been interesting in some regards while struggling in others. Wrestling fans have made it clear that they are not too excited in Karrion Kross as the NXT champion. As rumors abound that he is soon for the main roster, there is one guy who remains hot to fans, even though his character may not be the gregarious personality wrestling fans flock to. That man is Pete Dunne, and he could be due for a true main event run.
WWEPWMania

New Segment Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT

WWE confirmed a new segment for this Tuesday’s episode of NXT, which has the Great American Bash theme. A face-to-face between Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Karrion Kross will happen. WWE sent out this:. NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano will meet face-to-face this Tuesday at NXT Great American...
WWEBleacher Report

The Real Winners and Losers from WWE NXT Great American Bash

Tuesday's episode of NXT saw the return of The Great American Bash title to WWE television. This is something WWE would usually save for a TakeOver special, but themed episodes of the weekly shows have become more commonplace in recent years. The night was built like a TakeOver, with a...
WWEf4wonline.com

Samoa Joe to referee NXT Championship match next week

Samoa Joe will be the special guest referee as Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano face off for the NXT Championship. With Joe as the special guest referee, Kross will defend his NXT Championship against Gargano on next Tuesday's episode of NXT. Joe returned to NXT as an authority figure last month, working alongside general manager William Regal as Regal's enforcer.
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE NXT Great American Bash Preview 7.6.21

Tonight we celebrate this great country of ours, the good ole US of A. But, we are doing it NXT style with fists and kicks, blood feuds, and three titles on the line. Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:. Preview (via WWE) - NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Johnny...
WWEPWMania

Adam Cole Talks His Lengthy Feud With Kyle O’Reilly, Stakes Being Higher

Adam Cole spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote his match with Kyle O’Reilly on tonight’s WWE NXT: Great American Bash-themed episode on the USA Network. Here are the highlights:. Sports Illustrated: Your feud with Kyle still feels so fresh even though you have been wrestling one another for more than...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Retires After ‘Racism’ Accusation

The former NXT star Jordan Myles a.k.a ACH has announced that he has decided to hang up his boots. The 33-year-old announced his premature retirement as he claims to have become a victim of racism. ACH retires from pro wrestling. ACH had previously accused the company of making his t-shirt...
WWEPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Jimmy Uso and who is his wife?

JIMMY and his twin brother Jay Uso form the WWE tag team The Usos on the Smackdown brand. The twins are the sons of former WWE superstar and Hall of Famer Rikishi. Jonathan Fatu, best known by his in-ring name Jimmy Uso, is one-half of the WWE tag team The Usos.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

WWE star sends a tough message to Brock Lesnar

The wrestling world has been talking about the possible return to WWE of The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar for several months now. The wrestler is absent from the ring of the company from the now very distant Wrestlemania 36 and now rumors about the possible return of the wrestler are on the agenda.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Hiring Bobby Lashley Girlfriend?

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fire Woman After Bobby Lashley ‘Mistake’

WWE writer Kenice Mobley, who was recently hired by the company seems to have been released. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently confirmed the news of the release on Twitter. “WWE writer Kenice Mobley has been let go. She was in the news this week after a podcast appearance where she said she wasn’t familiar with the product.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy