After Season of Arrivals, Extended Destiny 2 Seasons are a Huge Mistake

By Ben Hestad
TVOvermind
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the unfortunate delay of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Bungie was forced to extend the Season of Arrivals by quite a large margin. Season of Arrivals began on July 9, 2020, promptly after Season of the Worthy (we don’t talk about Season of the Worthy) ended, and lasted all the way until November 10, when Beyond Light launched and Season of the Hunt began. We are now going into the next expansion of Destiny 2, “The Witch Queen,” and this will mark the first time that we will not see a Destiny expansion in the Fall, but instead The Witch Queen will release in early 2022. With this delay comes a question: will Bungie give us another season to hold us over in the meantime, or will they extend Season 15 as they did with Season of Arrivals?

www.tvovermind.com
#Destiny 2#Season Pass#Arrivals#A Little Bit#Bungie#Beyond Light#Hunt#The Witch Queen#Dungeon
