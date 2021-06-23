After Season of Arrivals, Extended Destiny 2 Seasons are a Huge Mistake

(*Please, be warned that there are spoilers for the “finale” of Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer in this article! Do not read if you haven’t finished the Season of the Splicer content yet!*) Well, it kind of looks like that might be it for Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer. Earlier this week, Destiny 2 players went into the final Expunge mission (Expunge: Delphi) on Europa, which was a pretty cool combination of every single Expunge mission that we’ve seen leading up to this week. We got the jumping puzzles of Expunge: Labyrinth, we got the ball-carrying of Expunge: Styx, and we got the Vex-box shooting of Expunge: Tartarus, all morphed into a single mission, which admittedly, was a really interesting design choice. Of course, the Expunge: Styx mechanics annoyed me the most out of the three of them, but since it wasn’t a whole mission’s worth, I’m not too mad about it. So, what exactly went down in the final Expunge mission in Destiny 2? Is this really the end of Season of the Splicer?