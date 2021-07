First 5 Humboldt is excited to congratulate eighteen local childcare providers who have completed coaching and professional development training over the last year as part of the statewide IMPACT program (Improve and Maximize Programs So All Children Thrive). These local childcare providers have received one-on one coaching and completed over fifteen (15) hours of professional development training in topics including Trauma Informed Practice, Racial Equity for Early Childhood Educators, and Emotion Coaching. First 5 Humboldt, with support from First 5 California, funded the local trainings and coaching and provided a $500 stipend to each person completing this year’s IMPACT program.