It’s been a long year of lockdowns and mask-wearing, but we are now coming through the other side of it and one sure sign are the proms around town. Gaby Rozenblyum from Don Soffer Aventura High School and Gil Dichy from Hillel recently enjoyed their prom dressed for the occasion. Gaby is a student intern with the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce and has been working on creating event databases for the AMC’s many and varied meetings and events.