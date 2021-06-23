Cancel
Mum claims 'creepy' bloke snapped her breastfeeding - then refused to delete photos

By Tim Hanlon
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25uati_0acVTkE100
Julia said that she noticed a man taking photos of her breastfeeding (Image: Kennedy News and Media)

A mum claims a "creepy" bloke took photos of her breastfeeding and even admitted it when she confronted him.

Julia Cooper, 32, says the man refused to delete them - and she claims the police said nothing could be done as it happened in public.

The mum said she noticed a man staring at her as she breastfed her nine-month-old daughter discretely with a large coat on during a walk with friends in Sale, Greater Manchester.

The man who was sitting at a nearby picnic table attached a zoom lens to his camera and began taking pictures of her, trying to get a close-up of "what was going on", Julia claims.

After confronting the onlooker, the designer claims he even admitted taking the intimate snaps but refused to delete them - leading her to believe he was taking them for "sinister" purposes.

When Julia contacted Greater Manchester Police, she claims she was told the man was acting within the law as she was out in public - leaving her too uncomfortable to breastfeed in public now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16O0d0_0acVTkE100
Julia said that she went to the police and they said that there is nothing that can be done because it was in public (Image: Kennedy News and Media)

Now Julia has launched a Change.org petition that has racked up more than 25,300 signatures, in which she calls for a change in law that would make the "disturbing, intrusive act" illegal.

Julia, from Chorlton, said: "It felt horrible.

"I was being discrete about feeding her and I think that's why he attached a zoom lens, because he wanted to get as close-up a shot as possible of what was going on.

"After feeding my daughter, I went over and asked him if he was taking photos of us. He confirmed he was and refused to delete the photos, and he said it was his right because we were in public.

"He didn't explain why he'd taken the pictures and I didn't think to ask. In a way, I didn't want to know. It was obviously a sinister reason. I would guess it was for sexual gratification. It was a cold April day, and I was wearing a big coat.

"It was only when he saw me breastfeeding that he decided to get his camera out, so I'm guessing it was [for] some sort of pleasure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c42ko_0acVTkE100
She said that it was only the second time she had breastfed in public when the incident happened (Image: Kennedy News and Media)

"I went away, went home and felt really angry and disgusted."

Julia had stopped to sit on the bench to breastfeed, for only the second time in public, when the incident took place in April.

Julia said: "At the end of the walk, I just sat on a bench and was breastfeeding my daughter and noticed the man staring.

"As I was feeding her, I noticed him staring at me for a long time before he got the camera out. When he noticed what I was doing, he put the zoom lens on.

"He got his DSLR camera and attached a zoom lens and started photographing us, even though I was looking at him and he knew I could see what he was doing.

"There was no chance he was trying to take shots of the car park behind me. He was definitely trying to take photos of me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2YDn_0acVTkE100
Julia is now campaigning to see a change in the law so that it is against the law to take pics of women breastfeeding (Image: Kennedy News and Media)

"I do feel sad that [breastfeeding is] something that's been ruined for me. I've tried to do it a couple more times, but I feel like I'm really aware of who's around and if they look like the kind of person who'd take a photo of me.

"That's not something I should have to think about while feeding my daughter. This has changed how I feel breastfeeding in public. I take a bottle out and feed her with a bottle.

"Before, I just thought breastfeeding in public was something normal and I'd expect maybe a glance from a passer-by, but since it happened, I've gradually stopped breastfeeding in public."

After reaching out to her local MP Jeff Smith and Labour MP Stella Creasy, Julia's case has now been discussed in parliament and the pair are tabling an amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

Julia said: "I spoke to Greater Manchester Police and they confirmed he had acted within the law. Even the man at the police control room said 'I don't agree with this, but it is legal at the moment'.

"They couldn't do anything about it. I then got in touch with my MP Jeff Smith and his team have been great. They've taken it up and brought it up in parliament a week later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VBLz4_0acVTkE100
Julia was out walking with friends in Sale, Greater Manchester, when she stopped to breastfeed (Image: Kennedy News/Google Maps)

"I got in touch with Stella Creasy on Twitter knowing she's a mum and a campaigner for women's rights. The same thing happened to her on a train in Wimbledon.

"Stella Creasy and Jeff Smith are tabling an amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing [and Courts] Bill which is going to be debated in parliament over the next week, I think.

"It's at committee stage and that means there's a committee of MPs that are going line by line through all the amendments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zilsZ_0acVTkE100
Stella Creasey and Jeff Smith are tabling an amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing [and Courts] Bill said Julia (Image: Kennedy News/Google Maps)

"The up skirting [Voyeurism (Offences) Act 2019] bill in 2019 just covers images taken below the waist. The amendment that the two MPs have proposed is that it would also include images and photos taken of breastfeeding.

"The petition has really taken off and I've spoken to Change.org and we're talking about when to deliver the petition to the Ministry of Justice. I'm really glad that someone positive is happening out of what happened to me."

