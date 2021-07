After 14 years running Italian restaurants in Dallas, chef Julian Barsotti (Nonna, Carbone’s, Sprezza, and Fachini) is changing it up with a new Tex-Mex concept this fall. Partnering with Michael Barnett (co-founder of Homewood), the two are hoping to create one of the best quality and atmospheric, hacienda-style restaurants in the city. Currently under construction at the former Cafe Express location on Lovers Lane, Odelay will be a massive 50,000-square-foot space serving old-school Tex-Mex and fulfilling wanderlust.