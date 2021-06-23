Bruce Willis is filming a movie thriller in Alabama

Richard Donner made us believe a man can fly. Millions of people, over several decades, grew up on the films and shows directed or produced by Donner, who passed away on July 5 at the age of 91. He directed episodes of The Twilight Zone (including the iconic “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” with William Shatner as the man freaked out by a gremlin on the wing of an airplane), The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Gilligan’s Island, The Banana Splits, and Kojak, before making his mark in features with The Omen, Superman, the egregiously overlooked Inside Moves and Radio Flyer, Ladyhawke, The Goonies, four Lethal Weapon films, Scrooged, Maverick, Conspiracy Theory, and Timeline. As a producer, he – often in collaboration with his wife, Lauren Shuler-Donner – helped realize the Free Willy movies, Tales from the Crypt, X-Men and X-Men Origins: Wolverine, etc. And he was an avid supporter of animal rights causes and organizations, including PETA.