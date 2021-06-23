Cancel
Alabama State

Bruce Willis is filming a movie thriller in Alabama

By Mary Colurso
AL.com
AL.com
 14 days ago
If you see a guy who looks like Bruce Willis in Alabama this week, it’s perfectly fine to do a double take. The actor, 66, is filming a movie thriller, “Die Like Lovers,” in the Birmingham area. Jesse Atlas, director and co-writer of the movie, confirmed to AL.com that filming...

AL.com

AL.com

ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
