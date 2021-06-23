Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

DEM Camp helps student imaginations take flight

By Ryan Anderson ryananderson@dailycitizen.news
Posted by 
The Daily Citizen
The Daily Citizen
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244Qjf_0acVSep200

Race cars, airplanes and circuits were all part of the learning experience for local middle school students recently at DEM Camp.

The Design, Engineering and Manufacturing Camp is "interesting and fun," said Alyssa Davis, a rising seventh-grader at New Hope Middle School. There are "a lot of hands-on activities, more than you (usually) get in school."

This is the 10th year of DEM Camp, which wasn't held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Brian Cooksey, chairman of the board of directors for Phoenix High School and the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy. Typically, it's a week-long camp, and organizers hope to return to that model next year, but this summer, there were two DEM Days due to COVID-19.

"We wanted to do something this year after nothing last year," said Cooksey, director of workforce development for Shaw Industries. "Next year, we hope to have a second-year experience for" those who attended this year's camp, complete with "hovercrafts and rockets."

Having any camp experience this summer, when options were few and far between last year, is welcome for Daniel Baxter. "It makes it feel more normal," he said.

There were three stations for students on the first day at the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy, Cooksey said. Georgia Power led a session on power generation, circuits and equipment-driven innovation; Mohawk Industries focused on race cars, aerodynamics and measurement; and Eastbrook Middle School STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) teacher Scott Dubee shared his knowledge of aviation and aerospace.

"My background is aviation — 20 years in the Air Force, I'm a pilot, and I flew drones — and this is my passion," Dubee said. "I love when (others) are interested in what I'm interested in, and I have a lot of fun" with this subject.

He was heartened to see several female and minority students at the camp, since the aviation industry has been historically dominated by white males, and increasing female and minority representation is "something we're working on," he said. "I want (everyone) to gain an appreciation of aviation."

He demonstrated the differences between high and low pressure, traced the history of flight back to Leonardo da Vinci and helped students craft their own planes.

"There are four forces that act on airplanes," he said. "Drag slows planes down, lift raises them up, thrust propels them forward and gravity pulls them down."

Baxter was lured to DEM Camp in large measure because he "heard they were going to do planes and aerospace."

"I've always been a big fan of planes, especially old ones, like fighter planes," said Baxter, who recently completed the fifth grade at Brookwood School and will be a sixth-grader at Hammond Creek Middle School in August. His father, Steve, "showed me a book (about planes), and then we went to an air show in Chattanooga," which lifted his interest in flight to new heights.

He "really liked" the aviation class, "how we got to build models," he said. "It's fun to try, even though I'm not that good."

Davis is enamored with science, "everything" about it, and she was most excited for the race cars, she said. "I'm really into cars — my grandfather works on cars — (especially) classic cars."

Baxter was also looking forward to the class on cars and racing, he said.

"My dad works on motorbikes and has an old Audi he uses a lot that I like (riding) in."

Instructors like Dubee were assisted by student volunteers, like Amber Adams, a rising sophomore at Northwest Whitfield High School and a member of the Fighting Mongooses, the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy's FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) robotics team.

"I like working with kids, and anything with STEM is really cool to me," Adams said. The camp is an opportunity for everyone "to think about things you don't normally think about."

Though DEM Camp aims to interest students in design, engineering, manufacturing and STEM careers, the skills learned at the camp benefit students no matter what jobs they ultimately choose, Cooksey said.

"They learn critical thinking, collaboration and problem-solving, (which) apply to any field."

Perhaps best of all, the camp has been free for students since its inception, thanks to "all the great sponsors we've been blessed with," Cooksey said. "It doesn't cost (campers) a dime, (because) we want everyone to have this experience."

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Daily Citizen

The Daily Citizen

Dalton, GA
789
Followers
122
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Citizen

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dem#Stem Careers#Race Cars#Georgia College#Dem Camp#New Hope Middle School#Phoenix High School#Shaw Industries#Georgia Power#Mohawk Industries#Eastbrook Middle School#The Air Force#Brookwood School#The Fighting Mongooses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Audi
News Break
Education
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Science
Related
Mason County, MIshorelinemedia.net

'Unreal': Kids take flight in aviation camp

At the Mason County Airport this week, 15 kids are learning the basics of aviation — from decoding weather data to charting and flying a course. Students spend half the day at “ground school” in one of the airport’s blue hangars. Then they take flight with experienced pilots to apply what they learned that day.
Galesville, WInews8000.com

STEM Camp helps G-E-T students put skills on display

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WKBT) – Some area students are keeping their brains active and having some fun at a STEM Camp. Students from G-E-T Middle School is hosting the camp for kids from kindergarten through 10th grade. STEM is Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education. Younger kids are creating a train...
Mitchell County, IAGlobe Gazette

Students invited to Adventure Camp

Mitchell County Conservation is inviting students entering sixth through eighth grade to its Adventure Camp. Conservation staff members Andy Taets and Chelsea Rowcliffe will help youth explore nature this summer. In this camp, they will be adventuring through six different outdoor skills. They can join for all six or sign up for their favorites.
Hodgenville, KYlaruecountyherald.com

Students participate in Quest Camp

Last week Hodgenville Elementary School held Quest Camp for students in grades 1-5. This camp challenges young minds through classes like Math Games, Ag Science, Drama-Roma, Chess, Rocket Science, Art Around the World, Mythical Masks and Computer Programming. Log In. Already a subscriber? Register/Activate account. If you subscribe to the...
EducationMount Olive Tribune

STEAMA Camp 'connects' students to UMO

Ayden Cox had never dug up anything in the dirt. The rising seventh-grader at Wayne Country Day learned firsthand how to pull up potatoes and clone what’s considered the world’s most popular nongrain crop. An avid mathematician, Cox joined 19 other middle-school students during the inaugural, three-day STEAMA camp sponsored...
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Dreams of flight become reality at ASCEND summer camp

SALISBURY — From the first time she saw Luke Skywalker guiding a starship through space, Grace Molloy knew she wanted to be a pilot. “Seeing him as an X-wing pilot, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s so cool,’” Molloy said. There were more influences besides the famed Jedi, of...
Educationheraldstaronline.com

Guest column/Camps help students prepare for the future

Every summer for nine years now, my office partners with local companies and organizations to host manufacturing camps for fourth- through eight-graders across Ohio. And I’m excited that many community partners are welcoming campers back in person this summer. Last year, most of the camps had to take a hiatus...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Summer camp enriches students’ social, educational needs

Summer camps with educational opportunities are in high demand after a challenging school year, but one local program is exceeding expectations and handling the huge task. “This summer is totally different just because there’s usually a reading summer reading loss now we’re adding a Covid-19 loss,” said Leroy Wray, executive director of Prodigal Son Foundation.
Odessa, TXPosted by
Odessa American

Camp SIP takes a scientific turn

From coding to Minecraft, taking water samples and looking through Foldscopes, students in Ector County ISD’s Camp SIP are hard at work learning this summer. SIP stands for Scholars in Progress, and the camp, with its theme of Back to the Future, is being held at Blackshear Elementary School. Along...
Ruston, LAlatech.edu

VISTA camp allows students to gain interdisciplinary knowledge

Louisiana Tech’s Visual Integration of Science Through Art (VISTA) summer camp, funded through Louisiana Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP), merged various disciplines last week to allow students to see the multidisciplinary facets of science and art. Louisiana GEAR UP is a college education access and...
Uniontown, PAheraldstandard.com

Students need our help

The pandemic had a severe negative effect on the academic achievement of most students. The pandemic proved that the best learning environment for the vast majority of students is to be in class and taught by a caring, talented teacher. Most students do not learn to their fullest in online classes.
Petersburg, VAProgress Index

Robotics camp for Petersburg students comes to a close

Petersburg City Public Schools and Virginia State University partnered to host a robotics camp in the Innovation lab at Vernon Johns Middle School that started June 28 and ended July 1. “We are so pleased to be working with VSU to provide these deep enrichment opportunities for our students,” said...
Fulton, NYiheartoswego.com

Arty Camp Offers New Options For Students

With continuous camp classes since 2012, Arty Camp is gearing up for another summer of art, theatre, and music with new classes in writing and cooking on tap. Arty Camp runs July 26 – August 20 at the Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. “We have...
Weatherford, OKThe Ada News

Allen students attend band camp

Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s annual Middle School Band Camp attracted nearly 300 students including Allen's J.R. Wofford, Kamden Adams and Genna Campbell. The camp for students who have completed grades five through seven was held June 27-30 on the Weatherford campus. SWOSU’s annual Band Camp for 7th-12th grade students is coming up July 11-16 with approximately 450 students planning to attend.
Stow, MAWicked Local

Stow student awarded Authors Award for Excellence in Imaginative Writing

Samantha Kerr, of Stow, received an Authors Award for Excellence in Imaginative Writing for creating a short story showcasing her creativity and talent. The junior biotechnology student at Minuteman High School was awarded the second-place prize of $200 for her story “The Forensic Scientist’s Tale." An anonymous benefactor originated this...
Clark County, WAColumbian

Students shine at Evergreen Public Schools’ Camp Evergreen

Before launching a self-constructed rocket built from an empty 2-liter soda bottle, Brayden Richards also assessed how high the fun meter is taking part in summer learning activities through Evergreen Public Schools. Just as high — and far — as his rocket launch, the incoming sixth-grader said. “We get to...
Auburn, ALauburnvillager.com

Auburn elementary students find success at camp

Fourth- and fifth-graders with Auburn City Schools spent the last few days of a successful summer camp program performing engineering experiments with simple household items. Using index cards and tape, the students created two-foot tall towers that could support the weight of a small stuffed animal; and shock absorbers for Lunar landers, which are spacecrafts designed to land safely on the moon.
Athens, TNdailypostathenian.com

TWU, ACS team up for student entrepreneurial camp

Local students are being taught the skills to run their own business while in elementary school as the result of cooperation between Athens City Schools and Tennessee Wesleyan University. ACS is currently operating both summer camp and Kids Connection at various schools and among the many activities going on at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy