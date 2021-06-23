DEM Camp helps student imaginations take flight

Race cars, airplanes and circuits were all part of the learning experience for local middle school students recently at DEM Camp.

The Design, Engineering and Manufacturing Camp is "interesting and fun," said Alyssa Davis, a rising seventh-grader at New Hope Middle School. There are "a lot of hands-on activities, more than you (usually) get in school."

This is the 10th year of DEM Camp, which wasn't held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Brian Cooksey, chairman of the board of directors for Phoenix High School and the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy. Typically, it's a week-long camp, and organizers hope to return to that model next year, but this summer, there were two DEM Days due to COVID-19.

"We wanted to do something this year after nothing last year," said Cooksey, director of workforce development for Shaw Industries. "Next year, we hope to have a second-year experience for" those who attended this year's camp, complete with "hovercrafts and rockets."

Having any camp experience this summer, when options were few and far between last year, is welcome for Daniel Baxter. "It makes it feel more normal," he said.

There were three stations for students on the first day at the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy, Cooksey said. Georgia Power led a session on power generation, circuits and equipment-driven innovation; Mohawk Industries focused on race cars, aerodynamics and measurement; and Eastbrook Middle School STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) teacher Scott Dubee shared his knowledge of aviation and aerospace.

"My background is aviation — 20 years in the Air Force, I'm a pilot, and I flew drones — and this is my passion," Dubee said. "I love when (others) are interested in what I'm interested in, and I have a lot of fun" with this subject.

He was heartened to see several female and minority students at the camp, since the aviation industry has been historically dominated by white males, and increasing female and minority representation is "something we're working on," he said. "I want (everyone) to gain an appreciation of aviation."

He demonstrated the differences between high and low pressure, traced the history of flight back to Leonardo da Vinci and helped students craft their own planes.

"There are four forces that act on airplanes," he said. "Drag slows planes down, lift raises them up, thrust propels them forward and gravity pulls them down."

Baxter was lured to DEM Camp in large measure because he "heard they were going to do planes and aerospace."

"I've always been a big fan of planes, especially old ones, like fighter planes," said Baxter, who recently completed the fifth grade at Brookwood School and will be a sixth-grader at Hammond Creek Middle School in August. His father, Steve, "showed me a book (about planes), and then we went to an air show in Chattanooga," which lifted his interest in flight to new heights.

He "really liked" the aviation class, "how we got to build models," he said. "It's fun to try, even though I'm not that good."

Davis is enamored with science, "everything" about it, and she was most excited for the race cars, she said. "I'm really into cars — my grandfather works on cars — (especially) classic cars."

Baxter was also looking forward to the class on cars and racing, he said.

"My dad works on motorbikes and has an old Audi he uses a lot that I like (riding) in."

Instructors like Dubee were assisted by student volunteers, like Amber Adams, a rising sophomore at Northwest Whitfield High School and a member of the Fighting Mongooses, the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy's FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) robotics team.

"I like working with kids, and anything with STEM is really cool to me," Adams said. The camp is an opportunity for everyone "to think about things you don't normally think about."

Though DEM Camp aims to interest students in design, engineering, manufacturing and STEM careers, the skills learned at the camp benefit students no matter what jobs they ultimately choose, Cooksey said.

"They learn critical thinking, collaboration and problem-solving, (which) apply to any field."

Perhaps best of all, the camp has been free for students since its inception, thanks to "all the great sponsors we've been blessed with," Cooksey said. "It doesn't cost (campers) a dime, (because) we want everyone to have this experience."