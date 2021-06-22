Cancel
Washington, MO

Unerstall tees up Main Street properties

Washington Missourian
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Andy Unerstall shared some preliminary details about his plan to redevelop two downtown commercial spaces during Monday’s Historic Preservation Commission meeting. Unerstall’s plans include building a new facade with a walkout second-floor balcony for 100 W. Main St., the former location of Pecka Sales & Service and Western Auto. The building was built in the 1880s and was originally the Schuenemeyer Saloon, according to Historic Preservation Commission records.

