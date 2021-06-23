Cancel
WHO: More evidence needed on COVID-19 vaccines in children

By Gray News Staff
wwnytv.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) - The World Health Organization said that it requires more evidence on coronavirus vaccines in children before it can make any recommendations. “Children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to adults, so unless they are part of a group at higher risk of severe COVID-19, it is less urgent to vaccinate them than older people, those with chronic health conditions and health workers,” the WHO states on its website.

Public HealthMedical News Today

Should people with arthritis get the COVID-19 vaccine?

People with arthritis may be concerned that the COVID-19 vaccine will trigger an arthritis flare-up. However, the chance of this occurring is relatively small. Additionally, those with arthritis generally tolerate the vaccine well. A 2021 study involving 1,519 people with arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions found that only 5% of...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fauci: More than 99% of people who died from COVID-19 in June were not vaccinated

Anthony Fauci on Sunday said more than 99 percent of the people who died from COVID-19 in June were not vaccinated, calling the loss of life “avoidable and preventable.”. “If you look at the number of deaths, about 99.2 percent of them are unvaccinated. About 0.8 percent are vaccinated. No vaccine is perfect. But when you talk about the avoidability of hospitalization and death, Chuck, it's really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable,” Fauci told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
Medical ScienceKENS 5

No, there is no evidence the COVID-19 vaccine spike protein is ‘cytotoxic’

Throughout the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines in the United States, there have been people questioning the safety of the vaccines. Recently, posts on social media have suggested the spike protein created in people’s bodies after receiving the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines is “cytotoxic,” meaning the protein kills cells in the body. After the mRNA vaccines are administered, the spike protein causes the immune system to create antibodies to defend itself against COVID-19.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
InternetPosted by
Reuters

Fact Check-Twitter user’s comments on WHO statements about vaccinating children against COVID-19 are misleading

Comments from a Twitter user on COVID vaccines appear to have been interpreted on social media as official advice from the World Health Organization (WHO). The tweet, with at least 2,000 retweets and which has been replicated on other social media sites, states that Canada and the United States “must halt the vaccine rollout in children immediately.” but the WHO did not make such a statement. As of June 23, the WHO has updated its site to reflect current information about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine being suitable for children over 12.
Public Healthheraldstandard.com

COVID-19 Delta variant underscores need for vaccination

As the Delta COVID-19 variant spreads across the nation, it underscores the importance of eligible people getting vaccinated, the acting state Health Department secretary said Thursday. Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has said the existing virus vaccinations are working to prevent...
Connecticut StateHartford Courant

Opinion: The COVID-19 vaccination should be required for children to attend school in Connecticut

The second I could get the COVID-19 vaccination for my 13-year-old daughter, I jumped at the chance. The vaccines save lives and protect us all. When they receive full federal approval, the vaccinations should be required by Connecticut public schools. This will help ensure the herd immunity we need to stop the spread of the virus. We need to speak up and ask that lawmakers make the fully approved COVID-19 vaccination a requirement for kids to attend public classrooms.
Public HealthThe Verge

Who needs COVID-19 boosters?

The first COVID-19 vaccines were barely in the arms of doctors and nurses in the United States before people started wondering what might come next. The vaccines would keep them safe, but for how long? Would variants make them less effective? Would everyone need a booster shot in a year or in two years? Could some people get away without that boost?
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

WHO recommends 2 arthritis drugs for treatment of COVID-19

The World Health Organization on Tuesday recommended using arthritis drugs Actemra from Roche and Kevzara from Sanofi with corticosteroids for COVID-19 patients after data from some 11,000 patients showed they cut the risk of death. A WHO group evaluating therapies concluded treating severe and critical COVID-19 patients with these so-called...

