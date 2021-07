India-based fintech unicorn Razorpay and Mastercard have launched Mandate HQ, a platform dedicated to secure recurring payments. Razorpay’s Mandate HQ is an API-based plug-n-play solution that reduces the go-live time for any card issuing bank that wishes to enable recurring payments for its customers. MandateHQ will also enable businesses, especially subscription-based businesses, to get access to a wider customer base, who use debit cards, as recurring payments were mostly supported via credit cards previously. Razorpay’s MandateHQ solution can be fully integrated with any bank within 7 days, as opposed to other solutions which normally take a few weeks.