These Forge co-founders just raised $5 million to work on a new, still-stealth investing startup

Those events are sent to a variety of customers — corporate security professionals, supply chain risk analysts, even journalists — for whatever purpose they need in their work. CEO and co-founder Ted Bailey said that the company has made event detection its core skillset. It’s “all been geared to the detection of events,” he said. “What we have never built into our corporate product is an advanced geospatial platform,” that would allow users to visualize risks rather than just getting a push notification or an email.