13 Tastes of Las Vegas Restaurant News | June 22, 2021

Here is the latest roundup of restaurant news from around the Las Vegas valley:

1. The Tangier inside the Sahara hotel-casino is an oasis for fans of brown spirits. They offer more than 200 brown spirits from 5 continents, 20 countries and 20 U.S. states. Offerings include the Spirit of Hven out of Sweden, Japanese whiskeys including Hibiki Japanese Harmony and the Yamazaki 18-year-old single malt whisky, and American whiskeys including selections from the Van Winkle line, Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel bourbon, George T. Stagg, and W.L. Weller. The oldest distillate is the Hennessy Paradis Imperial, compromised of a blend of eaux-di-vie aged anywhere between 30 and 130 years. Open from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Monday.

2. Gabi’s Gorditas , a fast-casual Latin dining experience, is set to open its doors on June 25. The restaurant was conceived by culinary veteran Alfredo Delatorre. Gabi’s Gorditas will showcase the mouth-watering flavors that have made the gordita, a traditional Latin pastry filled with anything from cheese to meat to potatoes, a staple in Latin cuisine while promoting healthy living. Menu highlights include Nopales with grilled cactus, Colorado pork loin, tuna poke, Tinga de Polo with shredded chicken, and mint lemonade. Gabi’s Gorditas is located on Blue Diamond Road.

3. The Garlic Festival is happening June 24 at the fresh52 Farmers’ & Artisan Market at Solista Park in Henderson. The festival is free and open to the public of all ages. Kids’ activities will be on site such as face painting, bounce houses and a kids’ craft area. Live music and food trucks will also be available during the event. Vendors include The 5098 Bread Company, Best Hummus Ever, Bella Sauces, Yaqui Zen Kitchen, ERBS Vegan Kitchen, Luchkoff Patisserie and Picked Today Produce. Hours are 3 to 8 p.m.

4. PKWY Tavern has announced the opening of 2 new locations. PKWY Volunteer on Dale Avenue in Henderson will open in late July. PKWY Decatur, which will take over the building previously occupied by Ricardo’s, will open the first week of August. The existing structure has been remodeled to house a full bar, built to hold 50 beers on tap, and two spacious dining rooms with 52 TVs, seating options for both small and large parties, and a separate private room for events, meetings, and celebrations.

5. Entrepreneur Dina Mitchell is bringing a new quick-service restaurant chain to Nevada in 2022. The PowerSoul Cafe chain is set to be the world’s first 100% gluten-free fast-food restaurant chain, offering both vegan and keto options, no GMOs and real fruit blended smoothies. Mitchell was the driving force behind Tropical Smoothies Cafe, which boasts nearly 1,000 locations nationally. Nevada has been selected as the launching pad for the new venture that projects 159 stores and thousands of jobs nationwide over the next decade.

6. Landis Pizzeria on West Russell Road is offering a BOGO deal on take-out pizzas during the Vegas Golden Knights playoff games. Callers must say Go Knights when they place their order, starting one hour before game time. Popular pizza selections include Ponte Vecchio Pie, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, and olives; Sopranos Pie, topped with pepperoni, sausage and meatballs; La Piccante Pie, topped with ricotta cheese, pepperoni, jalapeños, and pineapple; and more. VGK fans can also add on one dozen chicken wings to their orders, priced at $10.

7. Farmer Boys is offering two seasonal favs for a limited time — the Hog Heaven Breakfast Burrito and a chicken Caesar salad. Both are available through Aug. 30. The burrito is made with cage-free eggs, American cheese, crispy hash browns, house-made salsa, hickory-smoked bacon, pork sausage, and diced ham, rolled in a warm flour tortilla. The chicken Caesar salad is a classic with a twist, featuring flame-grilled chicken, hand-diced Hass avocado, hickory-smoked bacon, and Parmesan cheese on a bed of hand-chopped romaine lettuce topped with Farmer Boys’ signature Parmesan-crusted toast!

8. Topgolf Las Vegas is offering several seasonal cocktails to help guests beat the heat. They include frozen spiked lemonade ($14), watermelon marg ($16), cranberry dessert pear marg ($15), blood orange bourbon mule ($14) and pineapple punch ($25 and $40).

9. La Strega in Summerlin is hosting a one-day, pop-up fish market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27. There will be a variety of raw seafood, broths and accouterments with take-home instructions. Guests can also dine in via a first-come, first-serve basis. The restaurant will feature a limited menu throughout the day consisting of piadinis and pizzas, alongside a full wine list, freshly prepared coffees, and handcrafted cocktails. Executive Chef Gina Marinelli will also be available for cooking demos throughout the day.

10. North Italia has launched an all-day Happy Hour every Monday through Sept. 6. 12 new cocktails will be hitting menus at locations across the country. North Italia’s Summerlin location will introduce Fig-Et About It developed by bartender Jordan Romano, featuring bottega bacur gin, nonino l’apertivo, fig shrub, fresh lemon, and prosecco. ‘Fig-Et About’ the fact that it’s Monday, this refreshing summer cocktail is $10 during happy hour and is sure to take any Monday blues away.

11. Chef James Trees has released new menus for Esther’s Kitchen in the Arts District and Al Solito Posto . He has also introduced a special at Ada’s Wine Bar . New menu items at Esther’s include peach prosciutto pizza, ricotta cavatelli, tortilla with bay scallops, pan-roasted chicken and market fish. New dishes at Al Solito Posto in Tivoli Village include Caprese salad, Prince Edward Island mussels, fritella and radiatori with English peas And on every third Sunday, Ada’s is offering Chic & Champers.

12. Founders Coffee has launched an afternoon tea from 1 to 6 p.m. daily. Guests can enjoy a pot of blooming flower tea and a tiered tray loaded with mini-toasts – including the famous Founders avocado toast and lox toast, locally made pastries, treats, fresh fruit and more. Priced at $40 per guest with a minimum of two guests per reservation, afternoon tea is available with 48 hours’ notice at the St Rose location. Guests can reserve their spot by calling 702-780-5554.

13. Cabo Wabo Cantina has relaunched its daily brunch. The expansive menu offers Mexican-inspired dishes, priced at $15.95 each, including chilaquiles con huevos, crafted with fresh tortilla chips, shredded chicken, onions, Oaxacan cheese and sour cream, topped with two eggs of any style with a choice of red or green salsa; the breakfast burrito, wrapped in a flour tortilla and filled with scrambled eggs, Wabo potatoes, chorizo, queso sauce, and cheddar and Jack cheese, served with fresh fruit; the breakfast quesadilla, made with a flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, bacon, avocado, pico de gallo, and cheddar and Jack cheese, served with Wabo potatoes; and huevos rancheros, prepared with crispy corn tortillas, queso sauce, and cheddar and Jack cheese, topped with two fried eggs and ranchero sauce with a side of Wabo potatoes. Other breakfast classics range from omelets, French toast, pancakes, and steak and eggs, among others. They also offer mimosas, Bellinis, Bloody Marys, Paradise Punch and more.

