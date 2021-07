On the brink of the improbable, the Nets were short by an impossibly thin margin. A wounded Nets team had gotten to this point, down by two with six seconds to go in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. Opening the playoffs with the roster in the best condition they’d seen all season, the Nets had gone through the Boston Celtics in five games with the finally reconvened triumvirate of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving leading an offense operating at terrifying levels.