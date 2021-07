The emerging bipartisan consensus for a more competitive posture toward China has taken legislative form: the Innovation and Competition Act of 2021, which passed the Senate by an impressive 68-to-32 margin on June 8. The bill tackles China on the diplomatic and political fronts, urging a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and funding $300 million worth of countermeasures against Chinese global propaganda. Now under consideration in the House, the bill’s most ambitious provision is billions in funding to maintain this country’s technological edge over Beijing, while insulating the U.S. economy from disruptions in global supply chains of strategic items.