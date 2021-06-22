Experienced Teacher Raises Achievement Bar
Kevin Bacon, the new president of the Oregon Alliance of Black School Educators (ORABSE), had a calling early on to become a public school educator. As a young boy, Bacon would make lesson plans for a group of friends in his apartment building about the adventures they would discover together. As a fourth-grader, he’d find himself taking mental notes on what worked or didn’t work with the ways teachers interacted with students or taught their subjects.portlandobserver.com