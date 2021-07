Northern State University Director of Athletics Josh Moon is a finalist for the same job at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. "In his 10 years at Northern State University, Josh Moon has done a tremendous job as Athletic Director, and his skills and experience make him an excellent choice as a finalist for the position at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. I wish the best for Josh and his family as he pursues this candidacy, and I know that he remains committed to Northern and NSU Athletics in the interim," new Northern President Neal Schnoor said in a statement.