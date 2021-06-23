Parties pounce on China as midterm issue

Washington [US], July 7 (ANI): Hitting out at Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) state-owned media for mocking the wave of violence the US experienced on July 4 Independence Day weekend, Republican lawmakers condemned the Chinese government for "celebrating deaths of 450 Americans."In an e-mail to Fox News, House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Michael McCaul, R-Texas, eviscerated the post as showing everyone "just how crass and violent the Chinese Communist Party is that they have their propaganda outlets celebrating the deaths of 450 Americans over the July 4th holiday."A Chinese state media outlet Xinhua News Service had attacked the surge of violence over the July 4 weekend in a crass political cartoon of a man firing guns over a grave marked "Death From Firearm" as what appears to be two politicians celebrating the holiday.