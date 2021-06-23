SZA to Debut New Music at Upcoming Livestream

At this rate, Doja Cat songs will be playing on the moon. Unafraid to get freaky, the music video for her new single, “Need to Know,” takes place on a night out … in space. But don’t worry, hoe-tivities are the same no matter the planet. The otherworldly Grimes co-stars as one of Doja Cat’s alien BFFs, so we’re assuming this takes place in a future where Elon Musk figures out the whole Mars thing. (The video also features actress Ryan Destiny, in another stroke of casting brilliance.) Doja Cat’s interplanetary exploration comes with the impending arrival of her third studio album, Planet Her. “Need to Know” — a Dr. Luke production — follows up her lead single “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA. Both visuals feature Doja Cat playing video games, a nod to literally everyone’s pandemic pastime. We won’t sit here and act like the livestream of Doja playing Little Nightmares didn’t get us through. Not anymore. We’re going out and Doja Cat is coming with when Planet Her drops June 25.