SZA to Debut New Music at Upcoming Livestream

By Madison Bloo m
Pitchfork
 14 days ago
SZA will debut new music during a July 1 livestream. In a statement shared with the announcement, SZA said that the livestream “feels like the best place to debut some of my new material.” The livestream is a promotional event for Grey Goose. Find her full remarks here. SZA returned...

pitchfork.com
