Carey Price is arguably the greatest Tri-City American to ever lace up the skates in the Columbia Basin, ( I know, I know, some would suggest he's not even the greatest Tri-City American GOALIE) so with apologies to Olie Kolzig, the amazing netminder for the Montreal Canadians stopped 37 of 39 Las Vegas Golden Knights shots in a 3-2, Game 6 OT win, that punched Montreal's ticket and now Canada will have its first Stanley Cup Finals participant in 10 years as the Habs await the winner of tonight's Game 7 conference final between the New York Islanders and the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.