Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Nearing rehab assignment

Gregorius (elbow) will resume his rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Tom Housenick of The Morning Call reports. Gregorius has recently been working in the batting cage, and he will return to game action for the first time since June 10. The 31-year-old has been dealing with CPPD, which is a form of arthritis caused by calcium crystal deposits that is treatable with anti-inflammatory medication. He appeared close to a return prior to his recent shutdown, but it's not yet clear how many rehab games he'll require before being able to rejoin the Phillies.