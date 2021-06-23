Cancel
MLB

Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Nearing rehab assignment

 14 days ago

Calhoun (hamstring) said he plans to begin a rehab assignment next week, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Calhoun previously indicated he hoped to return from the injured list by the end of June, but that won't happen with the rehab stint set to start next week. The 33-year-old hasn't fully tested his hamstring at game speed, so he figures to require a handful of games in the minors before rejoining the big-league roster.

