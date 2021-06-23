75 Birthday Freebies: Free Stuff for 2021

You don’t have to spend a bundle to have a memorable birthday celebration. Instead of emptying your bank account on a big party or birthday dinner with pals, strive to eat, drink, shop and enjoy yourself for less on your special day.

Birthday boys and girls of all ages can take advantage of the many special offers available from businesses around the U.S. While some gifts can only be collected on your actual birthday, others are available the whole month — and some places give you even longer to redeem your freebies. Here are 84 ways to score freebies, deals and discounts on your special day.

Birthday Coffee and Tea Deals

Coffee is key if you plan to celebrate late into the night on your birthday. And while Starbucks offers solid deals year-round, it’s not the only place you can spend the morning and get a deal on your special day.

Argo Tea: LoyalTea club members can enjoy a free drink worth up to $5 on their birthdays after reaching PrioriTea status, which requires five visits.

DavidsTea: Membership in the DavidsTea Frequent Steeper loyalty program gets you five free points on your birthday toward a reward.

Peet’s Coffee: Join Peetnik Rewards to get your favorite beverage as an on-the-house birthday treat.

Starbucks: Enjoy a free tea, coffee or other Starbucks item for your birthday when you sign up for Starbucks Rewards online or through the app.

Birthday Breakfast Deals

What better way to start your birthday than with a free meal? Head to one of these chains to get breakfast on the house.

Denny’s: Members of Denny’s Rewards receive a “delicious birthday gift,” the popular restaurant chain says.

IHOP: Join the MYHOP rewards program to receive free pancakes for every birthday . Members must be at least 13.

Birthday Dinner Deals

The free meals don’t have to stop at breakfast. Here’s where to go for free steaks and more.

Benihana: Join The Chef’s Table club at Benihana to receive a $30 birthday certificate for use toward a meal during your birthday month.

Black Angus Steakhouse: Get a free steak dinner on your birthday in your first year as a Prime Club member, provided your dining companion also orders an entree.

Morton’s The Steakhouse: Join Landry’s Select Club to receive a $25 reward to use at Morton’s during your birthday month and through the 15th of the following month.

Red Lobster: Sign up for My Red Lobster Rewards, and complete your profile online, to receive a free birthday reward .

Birthday Burger Deals

Are you a meat lover? Then you don’t want to miss out on these beefy birthday freebies.

Red Robin: Join the Red Robin Royalty program to get a free birthday burger . You can choose from more than two dozen gourmet burgers and claim your freebie any time during your birthday month.

Ruby Tuesday: Enjoy a free burger — or garden bar entree — on your birthday when you join the So Connected email list.

Birthday Sandwich Deals

For some reason, everything tastes better between two slices of bread. Make the most of your birthday by enjoying sandwich deals at these spots.

Jersey Mike’s: Subscribe to the Jersey Mike’s Subs Email Club and you’ll get a coupon emailed to you for your birthday that can be redeemed for a free regular sub and a 22-ounce drink. Best of all, you have a full year to make use of this deal.

Zaxby’s: Join the Zax Fanz Club to receive a free birthday treat . As a bonus, you’ll get a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich just for signing up.



Birthday Taco and Burrito Deals

Taco ’bout a good deal. Here’s how you can get free tacos on your birthday.

Baja Fresh: Join the Club Baja email list to get a free special treat on your birthday .

El Pollo Loco: Loco Rewards members get a free birthday reward each year.

Jack in the Box: Sign up with your email address or mobile number to unlock this deal for two free birthday tacos with a purchase.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Join the Moe Rewards program p to get a free burrito on your birthday every year.

Birthday Ice Cream Deals

Ice cream goes with birthday cake like peanut butter goes with jelly. Score ice cream at these chains on your big day.

Baskin-Robbins: Join the Baskin-Robbins Birthday Club and get a free scoop of ice cream on your birthday.

The Cheesecake Factory: Although you’ll have to pay for cheesecake — even on your birthday — you can get a small complimentary birthday sundae when you dine in at this popular chain. Just tell your server you’re celebrating.

Cold Stone Creamery: Join the My Cold Stone Club and get a “buy one, get one free” ice cream deal for your birthday.

Del Taco: Become a member of the Raving Fan Eclub to get a free regular-sized premium shake on your birthday in your choice of flavor: vanilla, chocolate or strawberry.

Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream: Joining the Dot Crazy! Email Club is free, and you’ll get free Dippin’ Dots on your birthday when you sign up.

Friendly’s: If you love ice cream, be sure to sign up for the Friendly’s Sweet Rewards Club. You’ll get a free medium sundae during your birthday month.



Marble Slab Creamery: Membership in the Slab Happy Rewards loyalty program will get you sweet treats and rewards on your birthday.

Rita’s: Sign up for Rita’s e-Club and you’ll get a free Italian ic e on your birthday.

Birthday Smoothie Deals

Start off your new year of life on a healthy foot with a free smoothie.

Jamba Juice: Enjoy a free birthday smoothie when you sign up for the My Jamba Club, provided you’ve spent at least $15 as a club member.

Planet Smoothie: Get a free birthday smoothie every year when you sign up for the Planet Smoothie Club.

Birthday Bagel Deals

These chains think of your birthday as a true hole-y day, which is why you can score bagel deals here.

Bruegger’s Bagels: You’ll get a free bagel with cream cheese when you sign up for the Bruegger’s Bagels Inner Circle Rewards Program.

Einstein Bros Bagels: Join the Shmear Society Rewards Program to get an egg sandwich with purchase on your birthday.



Birthday Frozen Yogurt Deals

There’s no such thing as too many sweet treats on your special day. Here’s where you can go for free fro-yo.

16 Handles: Sign up for the rewards program on the 16 Handles app to receive a $5 birthday credit once you’ve reached Green Status.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt: Sign up for the mySmileage rewards program and receive a $5 credit for your birthday .

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt: Sign up for the Ounce Back rewards card and receive a coupon for $3 off on your birthday.

Pinkberry: As a Pinkcard member, you can enjoy a free small frozen yogurt with toppings on your birthday.

TCBY: Once you reach “Silver Spoon” status with the TCBY Insiders rewards program, you’ll earn a free birthday treat .

Yogurtland: Get a coupon for $5 off a frozen yogurt on your birthday when you become a Real Rewards member. When you reach Premier Tier or Ultimate Tier status, you’ll get a bigger reward and a treat on your half-birthday.

Yogurt Mountain (YOMO): Sign up for the YOMO Club by texting “YOMOclub” plus your birthday month to “81018” for a free yogurt on your birthday . For example, text “YOMOclub01” if your birthday is in January.

Birthday Chocolate Deals

Birthdays are the ideal time to indulge. Snag these chocolate-dipped delights and other desserts.

Edible Arrangements: Sign up for Edible Rewards online and get a free Dipped Fruit box during your birthday month. Rewards members must have made at least a $29 prior purchase.

Godiva: Sign up for the Godiva Rewards Club to get an exclusive birthday gift .

Birthday Dessert Deals and Freebies

“If you’re ever paying for food on your birthday, you’re doing it wrong,” said personal finance blogger Matt Spillar from Spills Spot. “Desserts are the most common freebie offered.” So, loosen your belt and get ready to chow down.

A&W All American Food: Join the A&W Mug Club to get a free root beer float on your birthday.

Bojangles’: What’s sweeter than a Bo-Berry Biscuit? A free Bo-Berry Biscuit — and it’s yours with any purchase on your birthday when you join the chicken and biscuit chain’s E-Club.

California Pizza Kitchen: All CPK Rewards members get a free dessert on their birthday .



Cantina Laredo: Get a free birthday dessert at this Mexican chain when you sign up for its e-Club.

Chili’s: My Chili’s Rewards members get a free dessert on their birthday .

El Chico Cafe: Enjoy a complimentary dessert on your birthday with membership in the El Chico E-Club.

la Madeleine Country French Cafe: Download the la Madeleine app and receive a bakery treat on your birthday .

P.F. Chang’s: Sign up for P.F. Chang’s Rewards to get a birthday appetizer or dessert .

Portillo’s: This hot dog chain gives each member of its Birthday Club a slice of chocolate cake as a free birthday treat.

RAM Restaurant & Brewery: Sign up for the RAM Restaurant & Brewery MVP Club and enjoy a free birthday mud pie with the purchase of an entree.

Shari’s: Join Shari’s Rewards and receive a free slice of pie on your birthday.

Sprinkles Cupcakes: Get a free birthday cupcake when you sign up for the Sprinkles Perks rewards program. Frequent buyers could qualify for a free dozen cupcakes.

TGI Fridays: Sign up for Fridays Rewards and you’ll get a free dessert with the purchase of an entree for your birthday.

Birthday Pizza Deals

It’s hard to say no to pizza, especially when it’s free birthday food. Get a free pizza on your birthday and other deals at one of these establishments.

Bertucci’s: Sign up to become a member of Bertucci’s Dough Nation and get a free birthday gift every year.

Imo’s Pizza: Join Imo’s Beyond Compare Rewards program to get a free 10-inch, one-topping pizza for your birthday.

Green Mill Restaurant and Bar: Enjoy a free small, one-topping deep-dish pizza on your birthday when you sign up for the Green Mill Rewards club.

Pizza Ranch: Join the Ranch Rewards email program to get $5 loaded on your card as a birthday bonus .

Sbarro: Sign up to be a part of the Slice Society and you’ll get a surprise offer on your birthday .

Birthday Freebies for Kids

Sign your kids up for these rewards programs so they can get free birthday treats too.

The Mattel Toy Store: Fill out an online application and bring it to your local Mattel Toy Store to redeem it for a birthday button, balloon and a crown or tiara during your child’s birthday month. You’ll also receive a special offer via email.

Nickelodeon Birthday Club: If you know a child who would love to get a birthday call from his or her favorite Nickelodeon character, you’re in luck. Sign up for the Nickelodeon Birthday Club for free.

Birthday Entertainment Deals

Whether you’re celebrating your birthday with family or planning a budget-friendly date, you might be able to score some free or discounted entertainment.

Disneyland: At Disneyland’s City Hall or Guest Services, you can get a free birthday button to let other guests know it is your big day.

Redbox: If you’d rather stay in for your birthday, get a free, one-night DVD rental when you sign up for Redbox Perks.

Showcase Cinemas: You can pay $10 for the family-friendly Showcase Popcorn Club membership and get popcorn, candy and a backpack, plus, you’ll get a free movie ticket to redeem on your birthday.

Birthday Clothing Discounts and Deals

Get exclusive discounts and surprise gifts from these retailers.

American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie: Get a 15% off coupon for your birthday when you join the Real Rewards program.

Anthropologie: Join Anthro Perks to get a special treat during your birthday month .

Victoria’s Secret: Apply for a Victoria’s Secret credit card and get a minimum $10 reward for your birthday .

Birthday Shoe Deals

Put some extra pep in your birthday step with a discounted pair of new shoes.

DSW: Sign up for a free DSW VIP rewards membership and get a $5 coupon to use during your birthday month .

Famous Footwear: Join the Famously You Rewards program to get $5 in Rewards Cash for your birthday. Plus, you’ll earn double points for every purchase made during your birthday month.

Birthday Shopping Deals

Spend your birthday shopping ’til you drop — and you won’t even have to feel bad about it with these birthday deals.

Office Depot and Office Max: Become a VIP with the Office Depot/Office Max Rewards program to collect points for purchases and get a special birthday offer .

World Market: Rewards members get a free birthday surprise each year.

Birthday Makeup, Skincare and Beauty Deals

Want to get your glamour on with free beauty products, makeup and skincare deals? Check out these deals you can get on your birthday.

Aveda: Sign up for Aveda’s Birthday Program to receive a free gift for your birthday valued at $23. A prior purchase in the previous 12 months is required.

The Body Shop: Become a Loyalty Club member online and get a $10 reward during your birthday month .

Fresh: A membership with Fresh Rewards comes with a minimum $10 reward during your birthday month .

Lancome: Join the Lancome Elite Rewards program and get a free birthday gift .

Sephora: Join Sephora’s free Beauty Insider program by signing up in a store or online, and get a free gift during your birthday month .

Ulta Beauty: Sign up for Ultamate Rewards and get two benefits during your birthday month : double rewards points and a free birthday gift.

Jami Farkas and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 75 Birthday Freebies: Free Stuff for 2021