Public Health

China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier

By Reuters
 14 days ago
SHANGHAI, June 23 (Reuters) - China on Wednesday reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 22, compared with 25 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 21 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 27 a day earlier.

As of June 22, mainland China had a total of 91,653 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.

(This story corrects total death toll to 4,636)

#Covid 19#Shanghai
