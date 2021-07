As expected, the NBA handed down a suspension for Patrick Beverley after he was ejected in the elimination game of the conference finals. The Clippers guard will be suspended without pay for the first game of the 2021-22 season that he is eligible to play. What that means is that if Beverley is injured to start next year, or unable to play due to an illness or some other circumstance, his suspension would only kick in when he comes off the injury report.