Alexandria, VA

City Manager Mark Jinks Announces Retirement

By Alexandria Living Magazine Staff
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexandria City Manager Mark Jinks announced his plan to retire by the end of 2021. “I want to thank the current and former Mayors and Members of City Council. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Alexandria community in addressing its challenges and creating a better community for all Alexandria residents and businesses. However, I will be 70 in 2022 and it is time to have fresh eyes on the City government organization to help it continue to achieve and improve. A new City Council will be seated in January that will be developing a new long-range strategic plan in 2022, so this is a good time for a transition,” said City Manager Mark Jinks. “I intend to use what I have learned in my 45-year state and local government career to teach, write, consult and mentor the next generation of public administrators. In addition, I will now have time to address personal and travel interests that have been on the back burner for too long.”

