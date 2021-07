HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council honored Councilwoman Mary Dryden for her eight years of service during Tuesday’s regular meeting. Dryden represented Ward 4 from 2013 to 2021. She also served as the vice president of the council for five years. Tuesday was her last council meeting, and the council presented a proclamation and plaque to Dryden as thanks for her service and accomplishments.