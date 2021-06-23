Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moreno Valley, CA

Moreno Valley woman struck, killed on Perris street

By City News Service
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 67-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking along a Perris street, authorities said Tuesday, June 22. Olinda Limache-Abregu of Moreno Valley was fatally injured about 11 a.m. Monday, June 21, on Rider Street, just south of Redlands Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. She was walking in an unknown direction when struck by a 2003 Honda CRV, whose driver immediately stopped, authorities said.

www.dailybulletin.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moreno Valley, CA
City
Perris, CA
Perris, CA
Crime & Safety
Moreno Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Redlands, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Robert Downey Sr.,"Putney Swope" filmmaker, has died at 85

Robert Downey Sr., the acclaimed filmmaker, actor, and father of Robert Downey Jr., died Wednesday after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, his son announced on Instagram. He was 85. "Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson's," Downey Jr. wrote. "He...

Comments / 0

Community Policy