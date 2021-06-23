Moreno Valley woman struck, killed on Perris street
A 67-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking along a Perris street, authorities said Tuesday, June 22. Olinda Limache-Abregu of Moreno Valley was fatally injured about 11 a.m. Monday, June 21, on Rider Street, just south of Redlands Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. She was walking in an unknown direction when struck by a 2003 Honda CRV, whose driver immediately stopped, authorities said.www.dailybulletin.com