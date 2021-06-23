Cancel
Sports

Sheffield’s 10U Glory second at Boom Shakalaka tournament

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheffield’s 10U Glory finished second out of eight teams at the Boom Shakalaka softball tournament over the weekend, falling 4-3 in the championship game. Team members are Bottom Row: Brenda Allen and Jaime Lyon; Second Row: Macy Mask, Kendra Allen and Gabrielle Volz; Third Row: Adysn Atchley, Rylee Owens, Avery Stifflemire and Brylee Chandler; Top Row: Head Coach Amanda Sheffield, Assistant Coach David Sheffield, Raegan Fletcher and Assistant Coach Bob Atchley.

