Sheffield’s 10U Glory second at Boom Shakalaka tournament
Sheffield's 10U Glory finished second out of eight teams at the Boom Shakalaka softball tournament over the weekend, falling 4-3 in the championship game. Team members are Bottom Row: Brenda Allen and Jaime Lyon; Second Row: Macy Mask, Kendra Allen and Gabrielle Volz; Third Row: Adysn Atchley, Rylee Owens, Avery Stifflemire and Brylee Chandler; Top Row: Head Coach Amanda Sheffield, Assistant Coach David Sheffield, Raegan Fletcher and Assistant Coach Bob Atchley.