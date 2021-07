Betty Kathlene Moore Beyer, 77, of Abilene, formerly of Pampa and Brownwood, passed from this life on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Abilene, TX. A visitation will be held at 9am, Friday, June 25th with services to follow at 10am at Grace Lutheran Church of Brownwood, with Pastor Richard Mittelstadt officiating. A graveside service will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Grosvenor, TX. Services are under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early.