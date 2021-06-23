Pat “W.P.” O’Bryan, age 82 of Brownwood passed away peacefully Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Hendrick Medical Center North in Abilene after a short illness. Funeral Services for Pat will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Allen Beadel officiating; burial will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery with Masonic Rites. Visitation will be held prior to services from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.