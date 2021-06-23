Cancel
These Forge co-founders just raised $5 million to work on a new, still-stealth investing startup

By Connie Loizos
TechCrunch
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForge — originally known as Equidate — has taken off as demand for private company shares has ballooned. The company, launched in 2014, has now raised $250 million altogether, including from, Deutsche Börse, Temasek, Wells Fargo, BNP Paribas, and Munich Re. It acquired rival SharesPost last year for $160 million in cash and stock. According to the company, it now has more than $14 billion in assets under custody.

