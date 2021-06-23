Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Will Joe Biden Send More Stimulus Checks?

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 14 days ago

Ethen Kim Lieser

Stimulus Payment,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P08S3_0acVL49C00

Recent data released by the Department of Commerce have revealed that consumer spending in retail surged nearly 10 percent in March, which was when the Internal Revenue Service began disbursing the stimulus to eligible Americans.

Will Joe Biden Send More Stimulus Checks?

Here's What You Need to Remember: One such study was conducted by the University of Michigan, which discovered that due to the relief bills, household food shortages plummeted by 42 percent and financial instability 43 percent. In addition, the mental health of Americans markedly improved, with frequent bouts of anxiety and depression falling by more than 20 percent.

What polls and surveys have proved over the past year is that the three rounds of coronavirus stimulus checks have been essential to keeping millions of Americans financially afloat.

But as the latest payments under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan reach the final stages, there is already data indicating that the benefits to the U.S. economy are starting to wane.

Recent data released by the Department of Commerce have revealed that consumer spending in retail surged nearly 10 percent in March, which was when the Internal Revenue Service began disbursing the stimulus to eligible Americans. But since then, spending levels have been on a downward trend, registering a minus 1.3 percent last month.

More from The National Interest Biden Deserves Credit: His Stimulus Check Helped Save America Bad News: The July 15 'Stimulus Payment' Could Be Coming Late Dead Serious: Over 1 Million Stimulus Payments were Sent to Deceased Americans

Moreover, jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week, according to the Labor Department , despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market. The data showed that first-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ending June 12 came in at about four hundred ten thousand, compared to three hundred seventy-five thousand the week before.

Not surprisingly, the data have once again stirred up conversations among still-struggling Americans regarding the need for a fourth or even a fifth round of stimulus checks.

Despite the lack of any concrete action in Washington, know that another round of stimulus isn’t entirely off the table. During a recent White House press briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that “(the president) is happy to hear from a range of ideas on what would be most effective and what’s most important to the economy moving forward.”

And in another briefing, Psaki essentially punted the responsibility to Congress. “We’ll see what members of Congress propose, but those are not free,” she said.

Proponents of more stimulus checks have pointed to studies that indicate that the billions of dollars in government-issued payments have helped millions of Americans avoid financial ruin.

One such study was conducted by the University of Michigan, which discovered that due to the relief bills, household food shortages plummeted by 42 percent and financial instability 43 percent. In addition, the mental health of Americans markedly improved, with frequent bouts of anxiety and depression falling by more than 20 percent.

“Our analyses thus far have yielded a fairly simple story: throughout the crisis, the level of hardship faced by U.S. households can be directly linked to the federal government’s response,” the study wrote , adding that low-income households earning $25,000 or less benefitted the most from the direct cash payments.

Another report released by the Economic Security Project has suggested that more rounds of stimulus could lift twelve million Americans out of poverty.

“Evidence from the last year shows stimulus checks to be the fastest and most impactful investments helping Americans get through this crisis, lifting more people out of poverty than any other single policy,” the researchers wrote.

Ethen Kim Lieser is a Minneapolis-based Science and Tech Editor who has held posts at Google, The Korea Herald, Lincoln Journal Star, AsianWeek, and Arirang TV. Follow or contact him on LinkedIn . This article first appeared earlier this year.

Image: Reuters.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#U S Economy#Americans#American Rescue Plan#The National Interest#The Labor Department#White House#Science And Tech Editor#The Korea Herald#Lincoln Journal Star#Asianweek#Arirang Tv#Linkedin#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Stimulus Check
News Break
Google
Related
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

U.S. lobby groups write battle plan to beat Biden tax hikes

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. business lobbying groups cheered a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal, but are gearing up to fight the corporate tax hikes looming in a separate but linked spending bill that Democrats aim to pass without Republican votes. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Association...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Liz Peek: Economic recovery has nothing to do with Biden policies

Liz Peek, a Fox News contributor, believes the surge in economic growth happening in America has nothing to do with the current president, "but everything to do with the vaccine that started to roll out" when former President Trump was still in office. Peek went on to tell "Fox & Friends First," Wednesday, the U.S. is "just beginning to see the potential problems that have come with Biden's policies," including inflation.
POTUSFortune

Biden expected to sign order that would empower workers in the job market

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order that will reduce the ability of employers to prevent workers from going to rival firms and remove some of the state occupational licensing requirements that make it harder to land a job.
POTUSNewsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check: 3 Reasons Why it Won't Happen

While there is plenty of public desire for further stimulus check payments, economic circumstances and the state of the fight against COVID-19 make the prospect of another round increasingly unlikely. A petition calling for monthly $2,000 stimulus checks has hit 2.5 million signatures, and previously there has been support from...
POTUSCNBC

Biden's minimum global corporate tax is 'brilliant': John Hope Bryant

More than 130 countries are signing onto President Joe Biden's proposal for a minimum global corporate tax of 15%, a tax that will cost companies billions. Kevin O’Leary, chairman of O’Shares ETFs and co-host of “Shark Tank," and John Hope Bryant, chairman and CEO of Operation Hope, joined "Squawk Box" on Tuesday to discuss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy