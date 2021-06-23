Cancel
Inside wall-to-wall Versace waterfront mansion with chandeliers, Romanesque pillars and textured ceilings inspired by the famous Italian fashion designer

By Olivia Day
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

A spectacular waterfront mansion inspired by luxury Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace has hit the market.

The four-bedroom residence on an exclusive cul-de-sac in Sandringham, in Sydney's South, was last sold for $7.8 million in 2015 but its new price is not listed.

The extravagant home boasts chandeliers, Romanesque pillars, textured ceilings, and a gold spiral staircase in Versace's distinct style.

The property comes with five bathrooms, a swimming pool and a sizeable rooftop terrace with an outdoor spa, steam room, and entertainment area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C6eYm_0acVL1V100
The four-bedroom residence on an exclusive cul-de-sac in Sandringham in Sydney's South, was previously sold for $7.8million in 2015
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZCWzN_0acVL1V100
The extravagant home boasts chandeliers, Romanesque pillars, textured ceilings and a gold spiral staircase in the distinct style of the Italian designer

'This opulent beachfront masterpiece provides a luxurious indoor/outdoor lifestyle with spectacular views over Sandringham Bay,' the property's listing reads.

Versace branding appears throughout the home, which is entered through a grand foyer with marbled tiled floors and a spiral staircase in the distinctive gold.

Romanesque pillars line the outside of the property as well as the swimming pool, adding to the waterfront mansions grandeur.

The deluxe stone kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-range Miele appliances and features large granite worktops embossed with the designer logo.

The grandiose home is understood to have been inspired by the Palazzo complex on the Gold Coast which was modelled off Gianni Versace's original home.

The designer's Miami mansion features flamboyant architecture and lavish décor, and is now The Villa Casa Casuarina hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pzczp_0acVL1V100
Versace branding appears throughout the home, which is entered through a grand foyer with marbled tiled floors and a spiral staircase in the distinctive gold
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXhvY_0acVL1V100
Romanesque pillars line the outside of the property as well as the swimming pool, adding to the waterfront mansions grandeur

Selling agent Liam Tsaprazis told Daily Mail Australia he was expecting strong interest in the home before it goes to auction on Saturday July 17.

Mr Tsaprazis said the previous owners spent a lot of time at the Palazzo on the Gold Coast, and were inspired to create a smaller version on the beach in Sandringham.

He said one of the previous owners went to the effort of flying architects and builders to the Queensland hotel to ensure each detail was perfectly executed.

'There are buyers out there that love the architecture and the type of home that will pay a premium for it', Mr Tsaprazis said.

'It costs a lot of money to recreate that distinctive style, the right buyers would move in and just bring their suitcases.'

The property is described as being moments away from Sandringham's café culture and in close proximity to shopping precincts, Sydney's CBD, and the airport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44iwtr_0acVL1V100
The stunning waterfront mansion sits on a 980 square metre block, just a short distance from the prestigious private school the Scots College in Sandringham 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rKIh_0acVL1V100
The grandiose home is understood to have been inspired by the Palazzo complex on the Gold Coast which was modelled off Gianni Versace's (pictured) Miami mansion
