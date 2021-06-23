Severe Weather Statement issued for Platte by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 19:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Platte THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL PLATTE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Nebraska.alerts.weather.gov