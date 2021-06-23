Cancel
Pupils are asked to sing 'One Britain' song: Schools urged to adopt bizarre tune to celebrate a 'One Britain One Nation' day

By Eleanor Harding
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Schools are being encouraged to adopt a bizarre song to celebrate a ‘One Britain One Nation’ day this Friday.

The song, which appears to have Government backing, provoked ridicule after it went viral online, with critics calling it ‘ridiculous’ and ‘an embarrassment’.

Its creators say it promotes ‘love and unity’ and encourages all pupils to show ‘love for our great nation’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZaLQ_0acVKmbA00
Schools are being encouraged to adopt a bizarre song to celebrate a ‘One Britain One Nation’ day this Friday. OBON wants schools to hold a minute’s applause on Friday and sing the song. Pictured: People hold up a OBON flag

The song is called ‘We are Britain and we have one dream, to unite all people in one great team’, which are also the words of the chorus.

It also includes the lines: ‘Our nation survived through many storms and many wars/We’ve opened our doors, and widened our island’s shores/We celebrate our differences with love in our hearts/United for ever, never apart.’

The tune was composed by St John’s CofE Primary in Bradford, and adopted by the One Britain One Nation campaign, set up by former police officer Kash Singh.

On Monday the Department for Education’s official Twitter account promoted the OBON day and linked to its website. OBON wants schools to hold a minute’s applause on Friday and sing the song.

The One Nation campaign lists its aim as being ‘to create, a strong, fair, harmonious and a proud British Nation, celebrating patriotism and respect for all our people’.

‘OBON day’ is scheduled for Friday, June 25, and the campaign wants children to sing the official song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39psFW_0acVKmbA00
On Monday the Department for Education’s official Twitter account (pictured) promoted the OBON day and linked to its website. OBON wants schools to hold a minute’s applause on Friday and sing the song
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLlpW_0acVKmbA00
The One Britain One Nation campaign was set up by former police officer Kash Singh (pictured, file photo)

It calls on schools to hold a minute’s applause on the designated day - June 25 - and sing the official song or play it through the school’s tannoy system.

Schools are also encouraged to dress children in red, white and blue for the day and ‘allow children to unpack the meaning of shared values of British Citizenship’.

However, yesterday there was derision on Twitter after a clip of school children singing went viral.

One user said: ‘To what terrible parallel universe have I been transported?’ Another said: ‘They should put that song into Eurovision. They hate us as it is, so we might as well go for broke.’

A third said: ‘It’s just so bad. It still manages to gets worse every single time you hear it.’ A fourth said: ‘Anyone who tweets that ridiculous One Britain song in my timeline earns an automatic block.’

Another added: ‘Please don’t tell me the Tories really turned our country into such an embarrassment?’

