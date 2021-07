We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Rich O’Gorman lives in Erdington in Birmingham, in a two-bedroom Victorian home he bought only a year ago. “It’s just outside the city center and has some gorgeous parks, beautiful Victorian houses, and it’s definitely up and coming,” describes Rich of his new neighborhood. Having purchased his home during the pandemic, he, unfortunately, lost his job during this time, too. With lockdown in place and nowhere to go, Rich turned his focus into his house and transformed it into a colorful space, and started documenting on Instagram, which has now turned into a full-time gig.