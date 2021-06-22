Enter This Contest to Help NASA Name ‘Moonikin’ Flying on Artemis

As NASA gears up for the Artemis I mission around the Moon that will pave the way to send the first woman and the first person of color to the lunar surface, we have an important task for you (yes, you!). Artemis I will be an uncrewed flight test of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft ahead of the first flight with crew on Artemis II. We want your help to select a name for the suited manikin, or Moonkin in this case, that will fly aboard Orion to help gather data before missions with astronauts!