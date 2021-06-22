Cancel
Enter This Contest to Help NASA Name 'Moonikin' Flying on Artemis

By NASA.Gov
southfloridareporter.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs NASA gears up for the Artemis I mission around the Moon that will pave the way to send the first woman and the first person of color to the lunar surface, we have an important task for you (yes, you!). Artemis I will be an uncrewed flight test of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft ahead of the first flight with crew on Artemis II. We want your help to select a name for the suited manikin, or Moonkin in this case, that will fly aboard Orion to help gather data before missions with astronauts!

southfloridareporter.com
Aerospace & DefenseWrcbtv.com

Mars Ingenuity helicopter completes its toughest flight yet

Ingenuity, the helicopter that accompanied the Perseverance rover on its Mars mission, has undertaken its ninth and "most nerve-wracking" flight since it first took off on the red planet. Although we don't have the full details about what it accomplished, NASA confirmed in a tweet on July 5 that Ingenuity...
Pasadena, CASpaceRef

NASA orders satellite container and trolley from RUAG Space

NASA satellites for deep space missions will be protected by a container from RUAG Space during travel on Earth. The interplanetary NASA mission Europa Clipper will use RUAG Space’s multipurpose trolley. RUAG Space, a leading supplier to the space industry, received a direct order from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in...
Aerospace & Defensedornob.com

In Late 2021, This Tiny Satellite Made of Plywood Will Be Launched Into Space

Plywood doesn’t exactly seem like a space-age material, but a new experiment could prove that perception wrong – and help reduce future space junk at the same time. The European Space Agency will launch WISA Woodsat, a nano satellite measuring just 4 inches by 4 inches square and weighing about 2.2 pounds, by the end of 2021. Designed by Finnish company Arctic Astronautics, the satellite will be made with a special type of plywood coated with protective aluminum oxide.
AstronomySpaceRef

'Lakes' Under Mars' South Pole: A Muddy Picture?

The bright white region of this image shows the icy cap that covers Mars’ south pole, composed of frozen water and frozen carbon dioxide. Image credit: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin/Bill Dunford. Two research teams, using data from the European Space Agency's Mars Express orbiter, have recently published results suggesting that what were...
AstronomyEurekAlert

NASA space lasers map meltwater lakes in Antarctica with striking precision

From above, the Antarctic Ice Sheet might look like a calm, perpetual ice blanket that has covered Antarctica for millions of years. But the ice sheet can be thousands of meters deep at its thickest, and it hides hundreds of meltwater lakes where its base meets the continent's bedrock. Deep below the surface, some of these lakes fill and drain continuously through a system of waterways that eventually drain into the ocean.
Astronomyamericanmilitarynews.com

Scientists closer to solving methane mystery on Mars, says NASA

Scientists are now a step closer to solving the mystery of methane gas detected by Nasa’s Curiosity rover on Mars. On Earth, a significant amount of methane is produced by microbes that help livestock digest their food and the process ends with cattle releasing the gas into the air while exhaling or burping.
Aerospace & DefenseIFLScience

Luca Parmitano: The Astronaut Who Nearly Drowned In Space

Of all the ways you can think of dying in space – shapeshifting aliens, robot loses its mind and tries to kill you, potato chips fly into the console, etc – drowning is probably furthest from every astronaut's mind. Yet in July 2013, astronaut Luca Parmitano faced just that scenario...
Fitzwilliam, NHUnion Leader

NH teacher gains opportunity to fly with NASA

High school teacher Susan Rolke is getting a scientific trip of a lifetime this week. The physics and astronomy teacher at Conant High School in Jaffrey is the first New Hampshire teacher to be a part of SETI Institute’s Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors program. The Fitzwilliam resident will spend time at...
Houston, TXdefendernetwork.com

NASA names Vanessa Wyche as director at Johnson Space Center

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has named Vanessa Wyche director of the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and Janet Petro director of Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Wyche has served as the acting director of Johnson since May 3 and Petro has served as the acting director of Kennedy since May 17.
Astronomypetapixel.com

Timelapse Shows How Astronauts Install New Solar Arrays on the ISS

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide has captured an incredible timelapse video of fellow astronauts Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA) and Shane Kimbrough of NASA spacewalking outside of the International Space Station (ISS) “Alpha” while installing a new solar array. “These arrays, called IROSA for...
Aerospace & Defenseskyandtelescope.org

NASA’s Curiosity Takes Step Toward Solving Mars Methane Mystery

New measurements from NASA’s Curiosity rover show that methane concentrations near the Martian surface vary on a daily cycle. The finding could help reconcile conflicting data. Researchers already suspected it, but now they have proof. The concentration of methane above Gale Crater, the landing site of the Curiosity rover, changes...
AstronomyThe Weather Channel

Mystery Deepens as New Study Indicate that Underground Lakes on South Pole of Mars May Not be Real

Subsurface lakes found under Mars' south pole, using data from the European Space Agency's Mars Express orbiter, may not really be lakes at all, argue researchers. Two research teams in 2018, working on data from the Mars Express orbiter announced a surprising discovery: Signals from a radar instrument reflected off the red planet's south pole appeared to reveal a liquid subsurface lake.
EnvironmentPosted by
Space.com

Tropical Storm Elsa delays SpaceX Dragon cargo ship's return to Earth

NASA and SpaceX have delayed the departure of the SpaceX CRS-22 Dragon cargo ship from the International Space Station (ISS) as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Florida. The cargo spacecraft, which was originally expected to leave the space station Tuesday (July 6), will remain docked to the station's Harmony module until at least Wednesday (July 7), NASA said in a statement.
Aerospace & Defenseitechpost.com

NASA Mars Helicopter Flight 9 Update: Ingenuity Flies for 166.4 Seconds, Captures Stunning Red Planet Photos

NASA's experimental Mars Ingenuity helicopter propelled its way to space exploration history, reaching new heights in its expedition on the Red Planet. NASA Mars Helicopter: Ingenuity's Most 'Nerve-Wracking' Flight. The US space agency announced on Monday that Ingenuity made its most difficult, "nerve-wracking" flight on Mars, its ninth. The helicopter...

