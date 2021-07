Laviano's smack talk eg..."here we are 3-4 days away from the tournament and Laviano is going off on this poor kid who entered the portal and calling him portal boy" By all accounts Laviano is all about team and a super teammate, so I can see where he would view a jump to the portal prior to the end of the season as being disloyal, but I don't really know. Certainly no resentment I could detect from Shelly.