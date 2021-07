The first four episodes of Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle arrived on Netflix on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, and it's safe to say that they did not lack in action. Welsh heartthrob Cam Holmes skyrocketed to fame thanks to his quirky personality, broad knowledge of everything Marvel and The Lord of the Rings-related, and of course, his positively swoon-worthy eight-pack. So, what else is there to know about Cam?