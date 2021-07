Happens, the NCAA didn't agree to adjust its policy until it was forced to, but by then events had passed them by & things were out of their control. Better leadership would have seen this coming & took the lead in accommodating it. But the NCAA fought it til the end---not allowing NIL until July 1, the day several states had already passed laws permitting it. So now it's a free-for-all, with no preparation & every man/woman for him/herself. Huge failure at the top of the NCAA.