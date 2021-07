It is probably a good thing to move every couple of decades, box up the belongings and start anew. The last time the Cape Cod newsroom moved was in the early 1990’s. Our pressroom moved out to the new production center in Independence Park. The newsroom moved into a bright, shiny, freshly carpeted space complete with TV’s. The photo department got a new darkroom with no chemical stains on the floor and a six foot long light table to present out our 36 exposure rolls of film to the photo editor. That was our home for almost 30 years. Last year in March, the pandemic arrived right as our building was sold. No stranger to deadlines, we now had a tough one, clear out the newsroom, photo department and studio; box it all up for moving to the basement under our new section of the renovated building on the corner of Main Street and Ocean. The rest of the space was converted to apartments.