Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Placentia, CA

Electronic Waste Recycling Event July 10th and 11th

placentia.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet rid of your unwanted electronic items while supporting our local PYLUSD grant program. All proceeds go to deserving PYLUSD classrooms to help with their limited budgets. They will accept anything with a screen, computer components (printers, keyboard, mouse, etc.), laptop batteries, stereos, speakers, vacuums, satellite dish/boxes, small appliances, CDs, DVDs, lamps, ceiling fans, Christmas lights, power tools and their batteries, lawnmowers, and most things that plug into an outlet. Below is the service charge for major appliances, including:

placentia.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Placentia, CA
Local
California Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Equipment#Printers#Microwaves#Pylusd#Cooling Units Lrb#Air Conditioners#Personal Refrigerators#Washing Machines#Dryers#Dishwashers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Recycling
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.

Comments / 0

Community Policy