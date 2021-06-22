Electronic Waste Recycling Event July 10th and 11th

Get rid of your unwanted electronic items while supporting our local PYLUSD grant program. All proceeds go to deserving PYLUSD classrooms to help with their limited budgets. They will accept anything with a screen, computer components (printers, keyboard, mouse, etc.), laptop batteries, stereos, speakers, vacuums, satellite dish/boxes, small appliances, CDs, DVDs, lamps, ceiling fans, Christmas lights, power tools and their batteries, lawnmowers, and most things that plug into an outlet. Below is the service charge for major appliances, including: