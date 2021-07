2020-21 Main Street Preps All-Midstate girls tennis team

NET WORTH: 15-11. Won OK Blue Conference title, made semifinals at regionals and second round at state tournament. Honorable mention all-state. COACH'S VIEW: “Hope is a junior and she is only going to get stronger and more confident in her game and level of play for her senior year. She had some tough battle against some qualifies teams. She has a lot of potential and is a consistent, calm player and will be ready to tackle that position her senior year.” — Lynn Bender.