MLB

Harper dons sombrero after crushing homer off Scherzer

NBC Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into play Tuesday, Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper had homered just four times in the last two months. While several injuries and a near-disaster pitch that hit him in the face limited him to 33 games over that span, it was hardly the kind of stretch the Phillies have come to expect of their $330 million man.

Bryce Harper
Homer
#Phillies#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#Nbcsphilly
