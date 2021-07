GREEN COVE SPRINGS - College football may soon become a part of fall weekends in Clay County if former Clay High Blue Devil standout Nolan Carroll has his plan set in motion. “When I retired, I took some time to evaluate my options; coaching at college, coaching in the NFL, and just doing stuff I never got a chance to do now that I had some free time,” said Carroll, 34, with a plethora of Clay County accolades including track county champion, a Super 11 football pick, All Area, All County football pick. “The college idea kind of brings me back full circle to my roots. It was my brother Necho’s idea to bring college football back to our hometown.”