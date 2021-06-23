Cancel
China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier

(Corrects total death toll to 4,636)

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China on Wednesday reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 22, compared with 25 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 21 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 27 a day earlier.

As of June 22, mainland China had a total of 91,653 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China’s death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.

